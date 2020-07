Ampang heading for city status next year, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Ampang is on route to achieving city status next year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida, who is the local MP, said Ampang has achieved rapid development and is on the way to becoming a city.

“Among the projects being implemented are a swimming pool, a control centre, and the relocation and upgrading of food courts.

“These are among the works being implemented to elevate it to a city council; we are targeting 2021,” she said after visiting the development site of Dataran Belia Kampung Bukit Sungai Puteh in Ampang here today.

Zuraida said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council has recorded annual revenue of over RM100 million and a population of more 500,000 people, which are part of the requirements for getting city status.

