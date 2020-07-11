Don’t force federal village committee system on us, Sarawak tells Putrajaya

KUCHING: A Sarawak minister hopes Putrajaya will reconsider its plan to enforce the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) system in Sarawak.

PBB vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak should not be included in the JPKK system without the state government’s agreement.

His comment follows the announcement by Rural Development Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad on Thursday that the Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP) would be improvised and rebranded as the JPKK.

Latiff said the JPKK would be enforced in 10 states, including Sarawak.

The MPKKP was established by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to replace the village security and development committee (JKKK) in the country.

Sarawak had resisted the implementation of MPKKP and insisted on adopting the JKKK system instead.

Sarawak leaders claimed the implementation of MPKKP was “purely political” and would disunite the people.

Karim said it was the role of any government of the day to ensure unity among the nation’s subjects.

“If the federal government’s action and policy can lead to division and confusion then it should relook these.

“Bulldozing its way into Sarawak and establishing a committee to oversee the management of villages and settlements when there is already an existing state committee doing that under the name of JKKK will confuse the people in the villages and longhouses.

“Can you imagine the damage done if we have two heads managing a longhouse or village – one appointed by the state authority and another by the federal authority?

“That is the very reason why the state government objected to the formation of MPKKP in Sarawak,” he told FMT.

Karim said it would lead to confusion and disunity among the people if the current federal government continued to set up the JPKK.

He said the JKKK system was effective in managing the longhouses and villages.

