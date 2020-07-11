Dr M can now work with govt as he is an independent, says BN sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Annuar Musa said he welcomed former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement yesterday that he would be forming an independent bloc with five MPs aligned to him.

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general said Mahathir’s decision opened the doors to possible cooperation with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“The important thing is that Mahathir doesn’t support Pakatan Harapan. It’s better if he is independent … there is room to cooperate,” said Annuar.

“Independent MPs can play a role such as that we’ve seen during the recent Chini by-election and also in Parliament.

“MPs have a right to be independent and this has to be respected by all parties. At least then, we (government MPs and independents) have room to work together,” he said when met by the media today.

“When it comes to national issues and those that involve the people, I am very sure Tun (Mahathir) will be with the government.

“I have known Tun for a long time, and he holds strong principles in matters that are important to the people. I am happy Tun has decided to become an independent. I was upset when he joined the opposition,” he added.

Mahathir and five MPs aligned to him yesterday announced themselves as an independent bloc following a disagreement with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision to back PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as the opposition’s candidate for prime minister.

They said they were sticking to an earlier decision to name Warisan president Shafie Apdal for the top post, adding that DAP and Amanah had made an about-turn despite initially backing the Sabah chief minister.

