Fuziah Salleh named new PKR Wanita chief

PETALING JAYA: Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh was this evening named as PKR’s new Wanita chief, succeeding Haniza Talha who was sacked last month.

The announcement was made in a congratulatory message on the party’s Facebook page.

“Congratulations to Fuziah Salleh who was officially appointed as the PKR Wanita chief today,” the message read.

The former deputy minister in the prime minister’s department had previously contested for the post in the previous party polls.

Haniza had her membership suspended on April 6 for holding a meeting with Mohamed Azmin Ali and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur last February.

She was sacked from the party on June 29.

