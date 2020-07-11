Haniza Talha’s office found padlocked

PETALING JAYA: Former Selangor executive councillor Haniza Talha’s office was found padlocked after her services were suspended yesterday, according to her officer.

The officer said he realised this when he went to the office this morning to take her personal belongings.

It is understood that the orders to shutter the office came from “higher-ups”.

“Her office was found padlocked.

“They did give her any time or access to take her things,” the officer, who declined to be named, told FMT.

Haniza, previously the housing and urban living committee chairman, when contacted by FMT said: “I am not sure who gave the orders (to padlock the door).”

FMT is contacting Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari for comments.

In a statement yesterday, Amirudin, who had taken over Haniza’s portfolio, said July 10 would be her last day in office.

On June 29, the PKR Central Leadership Council agreed with the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary board to sack five members, including Haniza.

Haniza had her membership suspended on April 6 for holding a meeting with Mohamed Azmin Ali and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur last February.

Last month, Haniza launched a new NGO, Nation of Women (NOW), which she heads. It will serve as a new platform for PKR members who have been sacked.

