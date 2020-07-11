RoS confirms Azmin didn’t file for new party

PUTRAJAYA: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed that it has not received any application for the formation of a new political party from former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

RoS made this clarification following numerous media queries on talks that Azmin, now a senior minister and minister of international trade and industry in the Perikatan Nasional government, was behind moves to form a new political party.

Azmin quit PKR in February and joined PPBM. He had earlier denied claims that he was establishing a new party.

