Sarawak records Covid-19 death, new infection

KUCHING: A 72-year-old man from Kuching has become the latest victim to succumb to Covid-19.

According to the Sarawak disaster management committee, the case could be a local transmission since the patient did not have any travel history.

His death yesterday brings the Covid-19 toll in Sarawak to 18. The last death linked to the virus in the state was reported in April.

The committee said the victim, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, had sought treatment at the Borneo Medical Centre on Thursday after developing fever two days earlier.

“The patient was referred to the Sarawak General Hospital and was placed in the isolation ward,” it said in a statement, adding that he was tested positive yesterday.

“The victim died on the same day after his condition worsened. The cause of his death was due to multi-organ failure due to pneumonia and Covid-19.”

The committee said contact tracing and investigation on the source of the infection were being carried out by authorities.

Sarawak also also reported a second Covid-19 positive case, involving a local man who had just returned from the UK.

The patient had tested negative for the virus at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Thursday.

“However, he was brought to a hotel for quarantine as soon as he arrived at Kuching International Airport.

“A second test was conducted and he tested positive for the virus. The patient has been brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

A total of 577 positive cases have been reported in the state so far. Five hundred and fifty-two have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

