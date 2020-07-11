Stay clear of police work, Johor CPO tells politicians

PETALING JAYA: Johor’s chief police officer, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, has urged politicians against interfering in police work, citing as an example calls for changes in the law after two DAP assemblymen were arrested over alleged links to a now-defunct Sri Lankan separatist group.

Ayob, who was formerly head of federal counter-terrorism, said no one had made noise when authorities nabbed hundreds of followers of Jemaah Islamiah and Islamic State, both considered to be terrorist groups.

“Yet, when I arrested DAP assemblymen over links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, it became an issue until it came to a point where there were calls to amend the law. What is this?

“Is it because DAP is untouchable? Are they above the law? So be fair and don’t interfere in police work,” Khan said in an exclusive interview with Malaysian Gazzette.

He went on to say that police were merely civil servants who would retire at the age of 60 and therefore they were not biased or partisan.

But if something is against the law, then it is wrong, Khan said.

He said that the main function of the police was to enforce the law but there were bound to be those who disagreed with their actions.

“Politicians should just stick to politics.”

In October last year, police detained Malacca exco member and Gadek assemblyman G Saminathan and Seremban Jaya assemblyman P Gunasekaran over their alleged involvement in LTTE activities.

The two later claimed trial to terrorism charges, but were freed in February.

