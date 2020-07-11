Warisan will resist political pressure, says official

PENAMPANG: Warisan treasurer Terrence Siambun said Sabah leaders were coming under harassment in what he claimed to be apparent political pressure from the Perikatan Nasional federal government to get Warisan Plus elected reps to switch sides.

Siambun said this in reference to surprise visits made by peninsula-based tax officers to three Warisan elected assemblyman, a snub of Warisan president and Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal on Teachers’ Day, court charges filed against a Warisan minister and the choice of Sarawak to host this year’s Malaysia Day celebrations.

“This shows they (PN) are indeed desperate to gain the support of Sabah and Sarawak MPs before the Parliament sitting next week where former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to file the motion of no confidence on current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Siambun said it was Sabah’s turn to host the Malaysia Day celebrations on Sept 16 but instead PN leaders had chosen Sarawak perhaps in an attempt to win over Sarawak leaders to support them.

“As if that’s not enough, they also want to replace the existing village committee system by introducing the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) system.

“I am certain that with the introduction of this JPKK system, they will use this channel to deliver their political agenda to the grassroots. This will not only happen in Sabah, but also states not under the PN rule,” he said.

Siambun also expressed confidence that the Warisan-led political partnership would still be able to overcome challenges at the next general election.

He said the well-funded and more organised Barisan Nasional coalition, led by former prime minister Najib Razak, present Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former chief minister Musa Aman, had been defeated at the 14th general election.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



