29 held for flouting SOPs, 7 for immigration offences

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 29 individuals for flouting SOPs during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Eight were remanded and the rest issued compound notices, he said in a press statement.

Ismail said their offences included involvement in activities which made social distancing difficult, and gatherings in pubs or nightclubs.

He said 4,358 task force teams consisting of 16,422 personnel conducted checks at 4,183 supermarkets, 5,987 restaurants and 1,377 hawker stalls, 1,494 factories, 3,614 banks and 841 government offices throughout the country yesterday.

The task force members also monitored 1,195 land transport terminals, 250 water transport terminals and 164 air transport terminals.

He said operations against illegal immigrants continued yesterday with police checking 43,598 vehicles at 68 roadblocks. Seven people were detained for immigration offences.

Ismail also said police and the communications and multimedia ministry have opened 266 investigation papers on fake news related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said 172 cases were under investigation, 30 cases brought to court and 13 cases were at the hearing stage. In addition, the accused pleaded guilty in 17 cases and 12 people were given warnings.

Meanwhile, 1,000 Malaysians arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 from Indonesia, Iran, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Qatar, Myanmar, Australia, the Netherlands, India, South Korea and Japan yesterday. All but two were allowed home for mandatory quarantine.

Police also monitored 1,230 individuals on home quarantine and found that they all followed the SOPs.

