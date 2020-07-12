Anwar, Azmin to be proposed as select committee members

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat meeting starting tomorrow will see Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin move a motion to propose new select committee members including Port Dickson MP Anwar Ibrahim and Gombak MP Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Muhyiddin will also propose for the seats of Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming to be vacated, and replaced by former Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun and Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said, respectively.

The others proposed as select committee members are Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut), Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk), Fadillah Yusof (Petra) and Abdul Hadi Awang (Marang).

They are expected to replace Muhyiddin, who is the Pagoh MP, Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Bera), Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (Pandan), Mohamad Sabu (Kota Raja), Darell Leiking (Penampang) and Tan Kok Wai (Cheras).

Select committees investigate specific issues or perform specific scrutiny roles.

Top of the order of business is a motion by Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin requesting Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador to ensure that the road leading to Parliament is clear of any disturbance.

Other bills expected for debate during the meeting, which will last until Aug 27, include the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019, which aims to protect patients’ rights by giving them the option to decide where to fill their prescription.

The original bill that allowed doctors to be fined and jailed for refusing to give a prescription at a patient’s request had come under fire by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) as “improper”.

The long-awaited Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019 will also be tabled for second reading. It will be moved by the prime minister.

Other issues expected to be debated include those on Covid-19, the state of the economy, the Rohingya, cyber security, discounts on assessment rates, and voter registration for 18-year-olds.

