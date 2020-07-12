Come clean on Bagahak land, SAPP chief urges Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal has been urged to come clean over a land grant to smallholders in Bagahak, Lahad Datu, and whether there was any link to a court case involving his deputy, Christina Liew.

SAPP president Yong Teck Lee said many questions arose over the 6,800-hectare grant and the need to compensate government-linked Borneo Samudera Sdn Bhd with a 18,000-hectare piece of land elsewhere.

In his announcement on July 4, Shafie had said that he “could not say much because it could be in contempt of court.” Yong urged Shaife to clarify which was the court case, and whether it involves a deputy chief minister.

Christina Liew, a deputy chief minister, and two others have been ordered to pay RM577 million to Borneo Samudera in a suit over their actions in a dispute between the smallholders and the company.

Yong urged Shafie to clarify whether the land now offered to Borneo Samudera would be forest reserve or state land, or whether this land already had a Native Customary Right claim.

“Only when the above questions are answered satisfactorily, then the public unease over the issue can be put to rest,” he said.

