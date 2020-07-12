Muhyiddin gets full PN backing ahead of Dewan meeting

PUTRAJAYA: All MPs of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition have agreed to support all motions to be tabled by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the support of the MPs was pledged at a two-hour briefing of all government MPs held behind closed doors today.

Zahid, who is MP for Bagan Datuk, told reporters: “Tomorrow as we know there will be a major decision to be made, to replace the existing speaker with the government’s candidate. So we give 100% support to the government’s motion.”

Asked about how many people attended the briefing, Ahmad Zahid replied: “I didn’t count (the number). But almost one hundred per cent (of PN MPs) were present.

Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan, who is Umno secretary-general, said he had been selected to table the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, for the royal address.

“It is a challenge for me and I will do my best”, he said.

Asked on issues that he would touch, he said that among them were the government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and economic issues.

Arau MP Shahidan Kassim said the list of attendees at the pre-council meeting comprised both MPs and senators.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to convene for 25 days from tomorrow until Aug 27, while the Dewan Negara will sit for 11 days from Sept 2 to 23.

