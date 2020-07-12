November start likely for Johor-Singapore transit project, says MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Work on the Rapid Transit System project linking Johor Bahru and Singapore is expected to begin in November, as all the requirements in the agreement have been met by both parties, said Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad.

He said the project was expected to begin within three months, after the three agreements had been signed. “By November, we will see something on the ground,” he told reporters after visiting the Sungai Pulai bridge project here today.

The 4km-long transit link will run from Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands, Singapore. He said it would benefit Johoreans working in Singapore and ease traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway.

Hasni said a depot for project maintenance and train operations, initially planned for Mandai, Singapore, had been relocated to Wadihana, Johor Bahru.

He said the depot construction was expected to open up about 500 job opportunities.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



