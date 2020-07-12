‘Work from home’ might become normal for civil service

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is seriously considering whether to continue the Work From Home model as a new normal option for the civil service, the Chief Secretary, Mohd Zuki Ali, said today.

He said the matter would need a more detailed study to ensure this work option meets its objectives.

“Two objectives were identified, namely to mitigate risks such as contamination and spread of diseases, and the other to manage employee performance by balancing work and family life and by improving job satisfaction level and productivity,” he said in a written interview today.

Among the points that need to be studied further are digital technology support, information security, compatibility with specified service schemes and legal implications as well, he said.

Mohd Zuki said other related benefits such as leave and holidays would also be assessed.

He said these initiatives are part of efforts to ensure public servants continue to boost productivity.

He said the movement control order had shown that the civil service can still function effectively even if work-from-home and flexible hours were implemented.

“Impact on productivity was minimal, and the civil service continued to support the reopening of the economic and business sectors,” he said.

During that period, both these sectors operated on a capacity of almost 100% to ensure the national economy is regenerated, and this was achieved when civil servants continued to carry out their duties through both models, he said.

