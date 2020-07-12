Work permit of Bangladeshi featured in Al Jazeera show cancelled, says IGP

PETALING JAYA: Top cop Abdul Hamid Bador said the Bangladeshi national featured in an Al Jazeera programme on migrants has had his work permit revoked.

“As far as I know, the Immigration Department has cancelled it,” the inspector-general of police told FMT when asked about Md Rayhan Kabir.

The department is looking for the 25-year-old in relation to its investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Rayhan was featured in a 25-minute Al Jazeera report titled “Locked up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” on its 101 East programme on July 3.

The report, on the authorities’ alleged ill-treatment of migrants under the movement control order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, sparked outrage from government leaders, with police reports filed against the Qatar-based news channel.

Putrajaya has demanded that Al Jazeera apologise to Malaysians over the documentary, but the satellite network yesterday stood by its journalists, saying the report was balanced despite failure to get the response of government leaders.

Al Jazeera is being probed for various offences, including sedition, defamation and improper use of network facilities.

Two days ago, six Al Jazeera employees were questioned at the Bukit Aman police headquarters.

Harian Metro meanwhile reported Hamid as urging Rahyan to surrender himself before being deported to his country.

FMT has contacted Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud for a response.

