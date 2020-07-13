6 in bid to overturn conviction for killing Kevin Morais

KUALA LUMPUR: The six men sentenced to death for the murder of deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais in 2016 have today filed their appeals at the Court of Appeal.

The six were found guilty of the murder charge against them under Section 302 of the Penal Code by High Court judge Azman Abdullah last Friday.

The six – former military doctor R Kunaseegaran, R Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M Vishwanath, S Nimalan and S Ravi Chandaran – were convicted of killing Morais on Sept 4, 2015 in Subang Jaya.

Azman had ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The trial started at the High Court in January 2016 with 70 witnesses testifying during the prosecution stage.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



