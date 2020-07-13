Cops hunt man alleged to have raped, prostituted daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter for the past three years at their home in Kajang, after a report was lodged by the victim’s aunt yesterday.

According to Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan, “Initial investigations revealed that the victim was believed to have been raped by her biological father when she was 10 years old; the mother knew about it, but no action was taken after the suspect promised not to repeat his actions.”

Zaid said the rapes took place from mid-2019 to February this year and the suspect is alleged to have forced the victim to serve more than 20 customers.

“The suspect is believed to have brought the customers home and forced the victim to cater to their sexual needs, but no payment was obtained,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact any nearby police station or Insp Hafiza at 0183903410 or 03-89114222.

