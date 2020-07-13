Engineer convicted of possessing leaked UPSR question papers freed

KUALA TERENGGANU: A factory engineer walked out a free man today after the High Court here quashed his conviction for five counts of possessing leaked UPSR question papers in 2014.

Judge Abdul Wahab Mohamed acquitted P Prem Kumar after his lawyer, Haresh Mahadevan, informed the court that his client submitted a representation to the attorney-general last October to concede to the appeal.

DPP Nik Ahmad Marzuki Nik Mohamad confirmed the prosecution is not challenging the appeal. “We are also withdrawing the cross-appeal on the inadequacy of sentence,” he said.

Wahab then set aside Prem’s conviction and a three-year jail term imposed by the Sessions Court in Kemaman two years ago.

Prem, 40, is said to have stored the Tamil Language, Science and Mathematics questions paper in his smartphone.

The trial court found him guilty of all five charges for violating Section 8(1)(c)(iii) of the Official Secrets Act 1972.

Haresh, who was assisted by Ramzani Idris, told FMT that Prem is the last of five persons charged with similar offences and acquitted.

“Though convicted by the Sessions Court, Prem did not serve the prison term as he was on RM3,300 bail pending appeal,” he said.

The other four were teachers – two in Seremban, one in Kuala Kangsar and one in Ipoh.

The UPSR examination paper leaks forced 473,175 pupils from 8,384 schools nationwide to resit their Science and English papers on Sept 30.

