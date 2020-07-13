Ex-TNB man in the dock for receiving RM65,000 to reduce electricity bill

BUTTERWORTH: A retired Tenaga Nasional Bhd officer was charged with three counts of cheating at the Sessions Court today for accepting RM65,000 four years ago to ensure an additional bill for a company due to meter tampering was below RM100,000.

Ammeran Abu, 64, was charged with deceiving Ang Peng Tiong, also 64, on three occasions to ensure that back-billing for Syarikat Osmo Packaging Sdn Bhd did not exceed RM100,000.

Ammeran had asked Ang for inducements of RM10,000, RM20,000 and RM35,000 on the three occasions.

He allegedly committed the offence at the carpark of Wisma TNB in Bandar Perda between May 24 and June 8, 2016.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a 10-year jail term and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azlan Basri asked for bail to be set at RM20,000, with Ammeran’s passport surrendered to the court. He also asked that Ammeran be told to present himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office each month until the next court date.

However, Ammeran’s lawyer Hari Prassaad Rao A Chandrasegaran asked for a lower bail, saying his client was on a monthly pension of RM300 and had a wife and five children to support.

Judge Ahmad Azhahari Abdul Hamid set bail at RM10,000 and ordered Ammeran to surrender his passport. He also set Aug 26 for mention.

