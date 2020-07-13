Father and son nabbed over RM540,000 in fake Socso claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained a father and son, and a woman who are suspected of forging documents to obtain more than RM540,000 in compensation payments from the Social Security Organisation.

According to sources, the man, 59, and his son, 36, along with the woman, 50, were arrested after giving their statements at Putrajaya MACC today.

“The three suspects are believed to be heads of a syndicate making false claims using the medical report of people with insurance from among Socso contributors who have filed claims for temporary or permanent disability and invalidity pensions,” the sources told Bernama.

Sources said the three were believed to have been involved in the activity from 2009 to 2017.

Putrajaya MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. He said the suspects would be brought to Putrajaya magistrate’s court tomorrow to obtain remand orders.



