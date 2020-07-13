Sarawak allows foreigners with work permits to enter state

KUCHING: Sarawak has decided to allow foreigners with work permits to enter the state.

However, state disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said they must undergo 14 days’ quarantine.

“A Covid-19 test will be conducted on the foreign workers on the second and 10th day of their return. The cost of quarantine and tests will be paid by their employers,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, Uggah said another imported Covid-19 case had been reported in Bintulu today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 580.

He said the 59-year-old patient was an Indonesian crew member of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship which was heading to Sabah from Singapore on July 4.

It is understood that the ship, consisting of 30 crew members, had left Himeji port in Japan on June 23 and docked in Singapore waters on July 3.

Uggah said the patient had undergone a swab test in Indonesia on June 16 and later at the Kansai International Airport in Japan before the ship sailed for Singapore.

“The results of both his tests came out as negative,” he said.

However, the patient started to experience diarrhoea and fainted on July 3 when the ship entered Singapore waters.

“The patient had also complained of fever, breathing difficulties and headache after the ship had docked in Singapore waters for repairs. He was treated but no Covid-19 screening was carried out on him,” he said.

Uggah said the man’s health worsened on July 11 when the ship approached Bintulu on its way to Sabah.

“The captain decided to call the Bintulu port shipping agents for assistance and asked for approval to bring the patient for further treatment.

“The patient was brought to Borneo Medical Centre in Bintulu on the same day. He later tested positive for Covid-19 and was referred to Bintulu Hospital.”

Uggah said nine individuals werel currently receiving treatment in the isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 remains at 18.

