Sarawak information dept officer charged with using National Day funds

KUCHING: An information department officer claimed trial in the Sessions Court today to two charges of misappropriating funds meant for National Day events.

Normala Juatan, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out to her before judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong.

On the first count, Normala is accused of misappropriating RM15,000 meant for a Kembara Merdeka Negaraku event at the Samarahan information office at 4.56pm on Sept 6 in 2017.

On the second count, she is charged with misappropriating another RM15,000 for the same event at 4.10pm on the same date and place.

The charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code carry a jail term of between six months and five years and whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Kumbong allowed bail of RM10,000 in two sureties for each charge and fixed Sept 1 to 4 for the trial.

