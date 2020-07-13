Second Sarawak branch chief quits DAP

KUCHING: A second Sarawak DAP branch leader has announced his resignation from the party with immediate effect.

Sanjan Daik, deputy chief of Bunuk DAP, said he had already tendered his resignation to the party’s secretariat as well as to state party chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

His resignation comes on the heels of the departure of Serian branch chief Edward Andrew Luwak, whose resignation was reported recently.

Daik told FMT later that he might consider joining other political parties if there was any “good offer” but would not join the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition.

He said he had been slated to contest the Mambong constituency at the coming state general election but said most people there had lost confidence in the party.

“The downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government and the self-destruction of PKR had somehow affected the people’s support towards DAP,” he said.

Daik said he had been told by other members that people on the ground had been complaining about PH leaders spending a lot of time politicking and less time on development while they were in power.

He said projects requested for Mambong, such as farm roads, had never materialised.

