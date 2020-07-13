Selangor unveils RM55.8 bil economic recovery plan

SHAH ALAM: A RM55.85 billion economic recovery plan for Selangor was unveiled today, with a focus on food security, economic sustainability and capacity building to overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, presenting the plan to the state assembly here, said: “The implementation of the plan is to boost the monetary resilience of the state to rebuild its economy following the pandemic.”

Through the food security aspect, he said, the state government would endeavour to increase the value of the agricultural cycle as well as reduce dependence on food imports.

On economic sustainability, Amirudin said the focus was on accelerating property development, ensuring efficient infrastructure and water services management, maintaining a balance in the state government’s cash flow and improving the administration’s delivery system.

He said the construction sector, especially housing, would be revitalised by introducing the affordable housing construction encouragement incentive.

“Through this incentive, we will add 30,000 units of Rumah Selangorku within three years,” he said.

On capacity development, Amirudin said the state government would emphasise driving the growth of the aerospace industry as a high value sector. Through the move, the workforce would be utilised to strengthen the human resource chain for the aerospace field.

“The state government will also focus on improving the skills of the workforce to help those affected by the slowdown in the economic sector during the implementation of the movement control order.

“It will provide employment opportunities to 10,000 job-seekers in three years among the post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategies,” he said.

