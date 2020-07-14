43 MPs yet to declare their assets, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty-three MPs have yet to declare their assets as of July 6, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan told Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had announced on March 11 that all the Cabinet ministers will declare their assets.

“The display (of assets) by the Cabinet will only be done once it decides new methods to display their total assets and income,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Wong Kah Woh (DAP-Ipoh Timur) had asked if Cabinet ministers needed to declare their assets and whether they would be displayed on the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) website.

Takiyuddin said although the assets would be displayed on the MACC website, it was not the agency’s responsibility to force anyone to declare their assets.

He said the assets declaration was introduced in December 2018 and tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on July 1, 2019 to create a corrupt-free country.

PN fine-tuning Parliamentary Services Commission

Takiyuddin also said the government was fine-tuning the setting up of the Parliamentary Services Commission to free Parliament from influence by the executive branch of the government.

In another written reply, he said the details were being looked into and the draft laws were ready.

He was asked by Lim Kit Siang (PH-Iskandar Puteri) if the government would ensure autonomy of the commission as promised by the previous PH government in its election manifesto.

