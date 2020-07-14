Anifah warns against issuing 1MM13 to all groups of Sabah migrants

KOTA KINABALU: Former foreign affairs minister Anifah Aman today said the Perikatan Nasional government should not give the IMM13 to the holders of the Surat Burung-Burung and Census Certificate.

The former Kimanis MP said the 1MM13, which is meant to replace all Sabah migrant documents, is no different from the scrapped Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS).

He said Putrajaya should heed the lessons learnt by the Warisan Plus state government in trying to push for the implementation of the PSS previously.

“The PSS plan caused Warisan to lose in the Kimanis by-election. Many Sabahans opposed it.

“The PN federal government must be careful and learn from the failures of Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal and Warisan on this,” he said, questioning the recognition of the other two groups of migrants with the IMM13.

Anifah said citizenship was a sensitive issue in Sabah and Warisan Plus had tried to legitimise the presence of the migrants by introducing the PSS in January.

He said the PSS was supposed to replace the 1MM13 document held by 51,645 migrants, the Kad Burung-Burung held by 36,892 migrants, and the Census Certificate held by 47,5128 others.

The 1MM13, he said, was the only Sabah migrant document recognised by the United Nations and the Immigration Department.

During a visit to Sabah recently, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said Putrajaya proposed to use the IMM13 as the single document for all migrants, replacing it with the Surat Burung-Burung and the Census Certificate issued by previous state and federal governments.

