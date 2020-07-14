Cops nab man alleged to have sexually assaulted, prostituted daughter

PETALING JAYA: Police today arrested a 43-year-old man alleged to have sexually assaulted his daughter for the past three years since she was 10.

The suspect is also alleged to have forced the girl to serve more than 20 customers from mid-2019 to February this year.

Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmad said four Pakistanis and a Bangladeshi, aged between 25 and 40, were also arrested.

“The suspects will be remanded for seven days from today,” he said, adding that police were searching for others.

He urged those with information to contact any nearby police station or Mohd Radzee Jamudi at 019-6655811 or 03-89114222.

