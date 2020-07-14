Defence questions lab analysis in Cradle Fund CEO murder trial

SHAH ALAM: The defence in the murder trial of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan today questioned the validity of an analysis by the Fire and Rescue Department’s laboratory which found traces of petrol on samples from the scene.

Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said this was because an analysis by the Chemistry Department on samples taken at the scene did not find traces of petrol or inflammable liquid.

“The analysis conducted by the Chemistry Department found no petrol in the room. Police had taken samples by scraping the floor and several other places.

“The result of this analysis is contrary to what was found by the JBPM (Fire and Rescue Department) laboratory,” he said when cross-examining the department’s director of fire safety, Edwin Galan Teruki, in the High Court here.

Earlier, Galan, the 20th prosecution witness, said he disagreed with Shafee’s suggestion that the result of the analysis by the department’s laboratory was wrong even though the Chemistry Department’s analysis showed a different result.

Galan said the petrol marks could not necessarily be found on samples scrapped at the scene as the amount of fuel used in the incident was small.

As such, he said, the results of the analysis of samples taken from the scene by the Chemistry Department did not find any traces of petrol or inflammable liquid.

On Dec 2 last year, the science officer at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department laboratory, Aznor Sheda Samsudin, told the court that petrol stains were found on three samples she analysed.

Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzaffar, 45, who is a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, were charged along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with his murder on March 12 last year.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the next day.

The hearing before judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman continues on July 24.

