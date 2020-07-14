Ex-company director charged with RM100,000 CBT

BUTTERWORTH: A former company director was charged with four counts of criminal breach of trust at the Sessions Court here today for misusing close to RM100,000 belonging to his previous employer six years ago.

Kamaruzzaman Kamaludeen, 47, was charged with misappropriating funds amounting to RM96,780 belonging to Natureceuticals Sdn Bhd as its chief financial officer between 2014 and 2015.

He was accused of committing the offence in four tranches, which were spelt out in the four charges: RM5,600 from Dec 5, 2014 to May 11, 2015; RM81,460 from Dec 8, 2014 to May 27, 2015; RM8,800 from Dec 15, 2014 to March 6, 2015; and RM920 on Dec 29, 2014.

He was said to have committed the offence at four different banks in Penang while holding the position of director of Northern Petrochemical.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code of misappropriating property which carries a sentence of five years in jail, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azlan Basri proposed that bail be set at RM50,000 and Kamaruzzaman’s passport confiscated. He also suggested that Kamaruzzaman be compelled to report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office each month until the next court date.

Kamaruzzaman, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lower bail amount.

Judge Ahmad Azhahari Abdul Hamid set bail at RM30,000, ordered Kamaruzzaman to surrender his passport and to check in at the MACC office on a monthly basis.

He also set August 27 for mention.

