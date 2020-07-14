Expats allowed into Malaysia for work cannot go for overseas holidays, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: Expatriates allowed to return to Malaysia for work purposes are prohibited from going on holidays outside of the country, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said those found violating the rule would not be allowed to return to Malaysia until further notice.

Ismail also said Malaysians currently overseas wishing to return home must be screened for Covid-19 three days before their flight to be allowed to travel.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said 255 individuals on mandatory home quarantine have yet to go for their second screening.

Those told to undergo isolation at home must go for a follow-up Covid-19 test on the 13th day of the quarantine period.

“The health ministry and police are monitoring these individuals. They are urged to go to the nearest district health office for their screening,” he said.

Action against those who refuse to go for the follow-up test would include a RM1,000 fine or a jail sentence for a maximum of two years, upon conviction.

He said the government views seriously those who fail to follow home quarantine SOPs, as seen in the most recent Covid-19 cluster involving a man who returned from Russia and infected his father.

The health ministry is still identifying his close contacts.

Ismail said 536 Malaysians had arrived at KLIA and klia2 from Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Singapore, Japan, the UK, Vietnam, Denmark, India and China yesterday. All but one were asked to quarantine themselves at home.

He said 17,689 Malaysians have returned home so far, with 73 testing positive for Covid-19 and the rest told to undergo home quarantine.

Ismail also said the government’s crackdown against illegal migrants continued with police carrying out 66 roadblocks checking 31,330 vehicles. Five persons were arrested for immigration offences.

Police also arrested and fined 22 individuals for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

Six were arrested for taking part in activities which made social distancing difficult and 16 went against SOPs.

