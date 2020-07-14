PH slams removal process of speaker Ariff

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) today criticised the manner in which the Dewan Rakyat speaker was changed yesterday, describing it as a “black mark” on democracy.

In a statement, the former ruling coalition said it regretted the removal process of Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

The block move to remove Ariff was tabled by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and passed by a narrow vote of 111 from the government MPs against 109 from PH MPs.

DAP’s Nga Kor Ming subsequently resigned as deputy speaker.

PH today said it was disappointed that only four MPs were allowed to debate the motion to remove Ariff, with each only given 10 minutes.

It said such an unprecedented motion required more time for debate.

“This is not a precedent to be proud of, more so when the process is crippled.”

PH also said the process of appointing the new speaker should have been more democratic.

“The opposition’s arguments that 14 days’ notice is required to name a new candidate were ignored.

“In fact, the speaker candidate was not approved through a vote in the Dewan Rakyat.”

PH also accused the government of wanting to place Parliament under the control of the executive, calling it a threat to democracy.

Yesterday, former Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun took his seat as the new Dewan Rakyat speaker after the motion to remove Ariff was approved.

Meanwhile, Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said was confirmed as the new deputy speaker.

