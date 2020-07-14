Sabah reports rise in cholera cases

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah health authorities have advised the public not to let their guard down even with the Covid-19 situation improving as there has been a rise in cholera cases in the state of late.

As of yesterday, 39 cases were reported in seven districts statewide, with Semporna recording the highest number at 16.

While cholera is treatable and not as fatal as Covid-19, it can lead to death in serious cases and if not treated the soonest.

It is for this reason that state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon today called on the people to constantly look after their personal hygiene to prevent contracting any disease.

Poon said while cholera was treatable, it was no excuse for people to take lightly their personal cleanliness, including their surroundings and the food they consume.

“It’s not like Covid-19 where you don’t have a vaccine, so I’m not worried in that sense,” he said.

“Nonetheless, we are monitoring the situation and we try to create awareness among the people through the state Health Department to take care of their hygiene.

“But the people should also know to be careful not to eat raw food, to boil water before drinking and wash their hands after using the toilet.”

He said those with symptoms must consume lots of water and immediately seek medical attention.

Sabah health director Dr Christina Rundi said yesterday that of the 39 cases, seven had not shown any symptoms of cholera infection such as diarrhoea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

Besides Semporna, the other districts affected by the cholera outbreak are Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Putatan, Kinabatangan, Tuaran and Sipitang.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



