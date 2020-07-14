Strange nomination of Azhar not put to the vote, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it was “strange” that the nomination of Azhar Azizan Harun as Dewan Rakyat speaker was not put to a vote yesterday despite 111 Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs voting for the removal of previous speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof earlier.

“It is strange that the Pagoh MP (Muhyiddin Yassin) did not continue the candidacy of Azhar with a vote among MPs seeing that Perikatan Nasional already got a majority vote of 111 when the motion to vacate the post of speaker was passed,” Mahathir (Ind-Langkawi) said in a statement today.

“We emphasise that the speaker we have today is not the one elected by the Dewan Rakyat members because a voting process was not held.”

The motion to remove Ariff as the speaker was passed by a narrow two-vote margin with109 MPs from Pakatan Harapan voting against it. There are 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

The motions to remove Ariff and appoint Azhar were tabled by Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

Mahathir’s statement was co-signed by Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

Earlier today, Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said the fact that Muhyiddin was unable to get a clear majority in yesterday’s vote to remove Ariff meant that elections were “just around the corner”.

“It is not even a simple majority. It is clear that it is a hung parliament,” Shafie told reporters. “Elections are not far away, they’re around the corner.”

The 15th general election must be held on or by September 2023.

