Teacher dies in fall from school balcony

KOTA BHARU: A 54-year-old teacher fell to his death from the first-floor balcony of SK Batu Gajah in Tanah Merah today while inspecting the pipe and sink system to make final preparations for the reopening of school tomorrow.

Tanah Merah district police chief Zainuddin Md Yusuf said the incident happened at about 12.30pm when the teacher fell while standing on a chair.

“The victim was said to have climbed out of the classroom to the balcony at the back of the room by standing on a plastic chair before he slipped and plunged 3m to the ground,” Zainuddin said.

Zainuddin said the teacher, who had taught Mathematics at the school for almost 17 years, died at the scene.

He is survived by his wife, who is a teacher in another school, and five children.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



