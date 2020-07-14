Umno drops suits against 9 who defected to PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has abandoned its lawsuits against the nine MPs who defected to PPBM as both parties are now partners in the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“We have now become political partners,” Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told FMT outside the High Court here today.

“I have instructed our lawyer to drop the suits.”

Zahid said last year that the suits were made in the interest of the party.

The actions on grounds of breach of trust were filed against Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli), Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut), Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Shahbudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor), Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bagan Serai) and Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah).

Umno had sought RM200,000 in damages from each of them.

Thirteen MPs including four from Sabah crossed over to PPBM when it was part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

On March 1, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin broke away from PH and was sworn in as prime minister after obtaining the support of PPBM, Umno, PAS, Parti Gabungan Sarawak and several individual MPs including former PKR leaders.

Mustapa has since returned to the Cabinet as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (economy) while Hamzah is home minister and Latiff is rural development minister.

Ikmal, meanwhile, is deputy defence minister, Muslimin is deputy education minister, Noor Azmi is deputy health minister, Rosol is deputy trade and consumer affairs minister, and Mas Ermieyati is deputy entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister.

Last week, Shahbudin was appointed as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Trials for the nine cases, filed in the High Court of Malaya nationwide, had yet to start due preliminary objections raised by parties.

