5 new Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Five new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health ministry today, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,734, with 86 active cases.

Out of the new cases, one was an imported case involving a non-citizen allowed to enter the country for work.

Four were domestic infections. One involved a foreigner from Sarawak and three were Malaysians.

There was no new Covid-19-related death. The death toll remains at 122.

In a statement today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one requiring respiratory assistance.

He said two patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,526.

The foreigner was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the three cases among Malaysians involved one pre-operation patient from Selangor and two patients from Sarawak.

One of the patients in Sarawak was a close contact to a positive Covid-19 case (case No. 8,732) and one was a health worker at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham advised the 1,267 victims displaced at temporary shelters set up for flash floods reported in seven different districts in the country to be mindful of the SOPs for Covid-19.

He said18 temporary shelters had been set up so far. “This situation of having many victims in these temporary shelters poses a risk for Covid-19 transmission among victims and workers,” he said.

He advised them to practise social distancing, wash hands with soap and water and observe good hygiene when coughing or sneezing.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



