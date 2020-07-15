94 Indonesian immigrants deported from Sabah

TAWAU: Ninety-four illegal immigrants from Indonesia were deported to their country of origin through sea routes from Tawau Port to Nunukan today.

Sabah National Security Council director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said it was the 21st in a series of deportations via sea routes involving Filipinos and Indonesians this year.

“All those involved were screened for Covid-19 before they were allowed to leave the country,” she said, adding that they were also required to follow strict hygiene SOPs until deportation.

Today’s operation, made possible through cooperation with the Indonesian and Philippines governments, brings the number of illegal immigrants deported this year to 4,845.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



