Air traffic doubles in first 9 days of July

PETALING JAYA: Air traffic doubled in the first nine days of July with an average of 37,000 passengers per day, says the country’s main airport operator.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports said statistics from the 39 airports it operates also reported an increase in daily aircraft movements to an average of 550 during the same period.

This is a sharp increase from the daily average of about 18,650 passengers and 290 aircraft movements in the last nine days of June.

As international borders have yet to fully reopen, these figures mainly represent domestic traffic movements.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd group CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said this was a positive sign of gradual recovery for the country’s aviation industry.

“We are hoping to see larger increases in traffic numbers as we go forward, especially with Hari Raya Aidiladha approaching at the end of the month.

“Malaysians who did not get the opportunity to spend Aidilfitri with their families will surely take the opportunity to travel back to their home towns and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones,” he said, welcoming as well the opening of borders with Singapore.

Malaysia Airports, which runs the Istanbul Sabiha Gocken in Turkey where borders have been open since June 12, also said travel there has been recovering.

Pegasus Airlines and AnadoluJet which operate from the airport have increased their operations to 43 destinations in 27 countries and 12 destinations in seven countries respectively.

Malaysia Airports added that it would continue ensuring a safe airport environment for travellers and work towards restoring confidence in air travel.

These measures include facial recognition, self check-in and bag drops, contactless security screening and automated disinfection using ultra violet light.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



