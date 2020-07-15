MACC arrests couple over alleged forgery to secure school canteen contract

KOTA KINABALU: A married couple were arrested by graft-busters for allegedly falsifying their personal details in order to obtain a RM100,000 school canteen tender in Tawau.

The couple, in their 30s, were picked up by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers about 10.30am today.

It is learned the couple had allegedly committed the act when providing their details to the district Education Department back in 2017.

In confirming the arrest, Sabah MACC director S Karunanithy said they would be charged under the MACC Act and the Penal Code at the Tawau Sessions Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the MACC today also detained a 54-year-old civil servant in Tawau for allegedly abusing his position to secure for himself RM16,000 meant for the maintenance of government quarters.

The suspect works as a finance administrative assistant.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



