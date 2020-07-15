PKR to choose local candidate for Slim by-election

PETALING JAYA: Perak PKR leader Farhash Wafa Salvador said the party will be choosing a local candidate to contest in the Slim by-election following the death of its incumbent, Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib of Umno.

“We will continue to defend the rakyat as the opposition during these trying times,” he said in a statement this evening.

Khusairi, 59, who was also an Umno Supreme Council member, suffered a heart attack earlier today.

The former Tanjung Malim Umno division chief retained the Slim seat in the last general election with a majority of over 8,000 votes against PKR’s Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS’ Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

