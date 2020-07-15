Slim assemblyman Mohd Khusairi dies

PETALING JAYA: The assemblyman for Slim in Perak, Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, has died.

It is understood the veteran leader suffered a heart attack.

Khusairi was also an Umno Supreme Council member.

n a statement, Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu offered his condolences to Khusairi’s family.

“His passing is a big loss to Perak and the people of Slim as well as the Tanjung Malim Umno division. I, too, have lost a friend who I considered as family.”

Perak state assembly speaker Mohammad Zahid Abdul Khalid told FMT that Khusairi was a gentleman who was fair to both friend and foe.

“He will be missed.”

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong also voiced his sadness at Khusairi’s death, describing him as an experienced leader who had done a lot for the people of Tanjung Malim and Perak.

Khusairi, who is the Tanjung Malim Umno division chief, retained the Slim seat in the last general election with a majority of over 8,000 votes against PKR’s Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS’ Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

