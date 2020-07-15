Hold RCI on allegations against Tabung Haji, says Umno Youth

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth today sent a memorandum asking the government to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) fast to investigate the issues involving Tabung Haji.

Its chief, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, through his Facebook posting, said the memorandum was handed over to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Zulkifli Mohamad Al-bakri, this evening.

“All allegations of wrongdoing and misappropriation could be resolved through the establishment of an RCI which is an independent and neutral body.

“In fact, the confidence and trust of the people and Muslims, especially the depositors, would return when the old issues can be resolved and proposals for improvement made with the setting up of the RCI,” he added.

Yesterday, during the debate in the Dewan Rakyat, a number of MPs suggested that an RCI be formed to investigate the allegations of wrongdoing by the TH board.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



