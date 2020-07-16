18-year-old charged with throwing newborn baby out of apartment

GEORGE TOWN: An 18-year-old woman who allegedly threw her newborn baby out of her apartment in Air Itam last week was charged with murder today.

College student Santhea Mahadevan was charged with committing the offence at the Sri Ivory Apartment on July 10.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. The charge carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The charge was read to her by senior assistant registrar Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi at the Maternity Block of the Penang Hospital, where she has been held in custody since her arrest and where she is receiving treatment for her delivery-related complications.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan told reporters the accused’s lawyers had requested for bail. However, the magistrate’s court has no right to grant bail and as such a request should be made at the High Court.

Asked about the woman’s condition, he said: “She appears to be in a weak state.”

Defence lawyer RSN Rayer said he had made an urgent application to transfer the case to the High Court as his client was in a very weak state and needed urgent medical treatment.

Rayer had earlier argued that, as in the case of Samira Muzaffar in the Cradle CEO murder case, the court could allow bail for a sick person in exceptional circumstances.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



