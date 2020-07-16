Dewan Rakyat to debate West Bank annexation plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Harun has approved a special motion to debate Israel’s West Bank annexation plans.

The issue will be discussed for 30 minutes today in the Special Chambers.

The motion under Standing Order 18 (1) was raised by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) who said a debate was needed as the annexation plans were supposed to begin on July 1.

He said he had forwarded a letter to the speaker on July 14, asking for the debate to be held on Jewish West Bank settlements, communities considered illegal under international law.

He said the plans showed that a major part of Palestine would come under rule as Israel carries out its annexation plans.

“This motion is a matter of importance as it involves land grabs without taking into consideration humanitarian issues,” he said, urging MPs to speak up on the matter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had planned to “annex” Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, based on a Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in January.

Netanyahu said Israel planned to annex about 30% of the West Bank.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



