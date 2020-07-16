Highest number of BPN recipients from Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Selangor came out on top for the highest number of recipients of Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), a cash aid given by the government to help singles and households cope with the effects of the movement control order.

In response to Saifuddin Nasution’s (PH-Kulim) question on the number and breakdown of recipients according to race, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said as of July 3, Putrajaya had disbursed RM10.9 billion in aid to some 10.3 million recipients.

A total of 1.6 million or 16% of those who applied for BPN were from Selangor, followed by Johor with 1.2 million or 12% and Sarawak with 950,767 or 10%.

Perlis, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan meanwhile saw the least number of recipients at 99,036, 329,834 and 424,638 respectively.

Tengku Zafrul said 3.1 million recipients were from the M40 group, while 7.2 million were from the B40 group.

But he said the government had not collated or kept data on BPN recipients according to race as it was meant to help those in need regardless of ethnicity.

Under the initiative, B40 households earning below RM4,000 receive RM1,600 while individuals earning RM2,000 and below are given RM800.

M40 groups receive RM1,000 for households with incomes ranging from RM4,001 to RM8,000 while singles earning RM2,001 to RM4,000 receive RM500.

