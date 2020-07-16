Syed Saddiq called to MACC again

PETALING JAYA: Former PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) again to assist in investigations, believed to be over the agency’s probe into some RM250,000 in cash missing from the former minister’s home.

In a Twitter post, Syed Saddiq said he had to leave Parliament early today as he was called up by the anti-graft agency to assist in investigations.

“I am always ready and willing to give my full cooperation to MACC. My parents, entire family and I have long declared our assets to ensure our transparency.

“I always act honestly and am brave because I am true,” he added.

MACC seized RM600,000 in cash from the homes of two PPBM Youth members in June, saying the money was believed to have been misappropriated from the party.

MACC investigation director Norazlan Mohd Razali said statements were recorded from the two men on June 5 during investigations into the disappearance of RM250,000 from Syed Saddiq’s house.

Syed Saddiq was also ordered to declare his assets as part of the MACC probe, carried out under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act, related to gratification and bribery.

MACC launched the investigation following a complaint related to the loss of the cash, which Syed Saddiq had reported to police in March.

He said the money had been kept in a safe box at his house and only a few people knew the combination code for it.

