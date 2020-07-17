4 new Covid-19 clusters identified

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced four new Covid-19 clusters today.

The clusters were traced from two Malaysians and two foreigners.

The new clusters are: the Patient Under Investigation (PUI) Pitakwa cluster, PUI Shirala cluster, Kuching Medical Centre cluster, and Jupiter cluster.

The PUI Pitakwa cluster was traced to a Malaysian (case 8737), who returned home from Nigeria on July 11.

The patient initially tested negative when screened upon arrival at KLIA. The patient started showing symptoms and tested positive during a follow-up test three days later and was admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital.

The ministry identified and screened 44 close contacts, especially among family members, other passengers and cabin crew on the same flight, the taxi driver and colleagues.

Two out of the 44 have tested positive (case 8,754 and 8,755); three tested negative and 39 were still waiting for their results.

Meanwhile, the PUI Shirala cluster involved a foreigner (case 8,730) who was allowed to enter Malaysia for work on July 6.

The patient had tested negative twice, when screened prior to departure in India and upon arrival at KLIA.

The patient then tested positive during a repeat test on July 11 after showing symptoms and was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Two close contacts have been identified, where one came back positive (case 8,738) and the other negative.

The Kuching Medical Centre cluster involved a Malaysian (case 8,734), who was screened as part of a high-risk group involving frontline healthcare workers. However, the patient was asymptomatic.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14 and was subsequently admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital.

So far, out of the 26 close contacts, one had tested positive. The others were negative.

The positive close contact case was the patient’s colleague at a medical centre in Kuching.

Lastly, the Jupiter cluster was traced to a foreigner (case 8,723). The patient was a ship crew member, with travel history to Japan and Singapore.

The patient started showing symptoms on July 3 . The symptoms worsened on July 11 when the patient’s ship was in Sarawakian waters.

The patient was admitted to a medical centre in Sarawak where he tested positive for Covid-19.

The patient was transferred to the Bintulu Hospital.

So far, 29 close contacts have been identified, all of them fellow crew members. Two tested positive (case 8,747 and case 8,748) while the rest were negative.

Noor Hisham said the Jupiter cluster was an isolated import cluster. As such, the surrounding community was not exposed to transmission.

