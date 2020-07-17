Delay in rent-to-own homes not Penang govt’s fault, says exco

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today said it is not its fault that a rent-to-own (RTO) housing project near Bukit Mertajam was delayed by four years, following a red flag on the issue in the Auditor-General’s Report.

A total of 231 units were supposed to have been completed in the RTO scheme in Kampung Tok Suboh in 2015, but they were not delivered until last year.

Penang Housing Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the project was carried out by the housing and local government ministry, and that the state’s role was to hand over a list of eligible applicants.

He said three extensions of time (EOTs) had been given to the contractors and the reason for the delay was not known.

As highlighted in the report, he said, 70% of the units had been filled, and the rest were offered by the National Housing Department to other eligible applicants.

Jagdeep said Penang was targeting 18,000 RTO homes to be built by the private sector by 2030, with 2,474 of such units currently available. Overall, there are 47 public housing schemes with 14,867 units, and four people’s housing schemes with 999 units to date.

There are also 30,191 units of affordable homes in the state, with another 24,098 such units being constructed.

The Auditor-General’s Report found delays in the construction of RTO homes of up to 40 months because of poor management.

It also highlighted lengthy delays in the handover of such units to the National Housing Department, citing as long as 866 days for such transfers to occur.

Issues were found in five RTOs from eight PPR projects in Taman Siliau Jaya, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Taman Danau, Ulu Bernam, Selangor; Gua Musang and Kota Bharu, Kelantan; as well as Tok Suboh in Bukit Tengah, Penang from August 2016 until December 2018.

