Economist tells how businesses can survive Singapore recession

PETALING JAYA: An economist has urged the government to put in place a long-term recovery plan for businesses affected by the recession in neighbouring Singapore, which is expected to hit Malaysia’s property and consumer markets as well as FDI inflows, especially across the causeway in Johor.

Adli Amirullah, senior economist at the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, said the plan should include incentives for the private sector to keep running their businesses while keeping demand expectations stable.

He also said strengthening the domestic economy and enhancing international trade relations would go a long way in cushioning the impact of Singapore’s recession.

“I also believe that retraining and reskilling the labour force to adapt to the new normal is the way forward,” he told FMT.

“Given that the employment rate is increasing due to the impact of the pandemic, technology will play a significant role in determining labour demand and supply in the near future.”

Around 200,000 to 250,000 Malaysians used to commute to work from Johor to Singapore every day before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore MP Patrick Tay who is assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress had said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he expects a sharp spike in retrenchments and unemployment figures in the city-state ahead of the labour market numbers for the second quarter which will be released at the end of the month.

This followed Singapore’s announcement that its economy had contracted by 41.2% in the second quarter following the 3.3% decline in the first, thus meeting the technical definition of a recession.

Singapore’s economy shrank 12.6% on a year-on-year basis, which the country’s trade and industry minister attributed to the suspension of non-essential services due to Covid-19 and weak external demand amid the global economic downturn.

Juita Mohamad of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies said the recession had underscored the need for Malaysia to strengthen its integration commitments with Asean as well as countries in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade blocs.

She said when domestic demand for goods and services dips during crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, free trade agreements could help local businesses and exporters expand their market access beyond their borders once the outbreak is contained.

“With this said, continuous trade reforms at home are needed to provide an optimal environment that encourages transparency, innovation and investments from abroad as well as from within Malaysia,” she said.

“Now is not the time for countries to be inward looking. Instead, we should reach out to our regional communities to find grounds for cooperation and improvements.”

Adli agreed, saying Malaysia should diversify its trade relations instead of concentrating too much on China and the US given the trade war between the two countries and the US elections due in November.

“We should not risk our trade activity with these fragile partners,” he said.

“Focusing more on Asean is a good start. What we can do now is to look at how Asean members can work together in trade to ensure better supply chain and trade activity within the region to recover from the loss (of trade) during the pandemic.”

